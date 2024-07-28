Short Interest in Rathbones Group Plc (OTCMKTS:RTBBF) Expands By 150.0%

Rathbones Group Plc (OTCMKTS:RTBBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Rathbones Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RTBBF remained flat at $23.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. Rathbones Group has a twelve month low of $23.20 and a twelve month high of $23.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.05.

About Rathbones Group

Rathbones Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides individual wealth management, asset management, and related services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom, Channel Island, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Asset Management.

