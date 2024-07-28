Short Interest in Rathbones Group Plc (OTCMKTS:RTBBF) Expands By 150.0%

Rathbones Group Plc (OTCMKTS:RTBBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Rathbones Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS RTBBF remained flat at $23.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. Rathbones Group has a twelve month low of $23.20 and a twelve month high of $23.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.05.
About Rathbones Group
