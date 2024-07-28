Short Interest in Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) Grows By 89.3%

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, an increase of 89.3% from the June 30th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on RSSS. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Research Solutions in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Research Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Get Research Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RSSS

Research Solutions Trading Up 4.8 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Research Solutions

Shares of NASDAQ RSSS traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.85. 41,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,535. Research Solutions has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $3.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.83. The stock has a market cap of $92.00 million, a P/E ratio of -95.00, a PEG ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Research Solutions by 41.7% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 172,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 50,655 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Research Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $561,000. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Research Solutions by 556.1% in the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 228,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 193,910 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Research Solutions by 19.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,167,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 190,681 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Research Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software-as-a-service research platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical (STM) content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to accelerate their research and development activities with access and management STM articles used throughout the intellectual property development lifecycle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Research Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Research Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.