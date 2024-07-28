Short Interest in Sawai Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SWGHF) Grows By 114.4%

Sawai Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SWGHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, an increase of 114.4% from the June 30th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Sawai Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SWGHF remained flat at $40.20 on Friday. Sawai Group has a 1 year low of $38.18 and a 1 year high of $41.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.81 and its 200 day moving average is $33.95.

Shares of Sawai Group are set to split on the morning of Monday, September 30th. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, September 30th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, September 30th.

About Sawai Group

Sawai Group Holdings Co, Ltd., together with subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacturing, and marketing of generic pharmaceuticals. The company offers generic drugs in various dosage forms, including tablets, oral dispersing tablets, capsules, granules, injectables, tapes, ophthalmic or nasal solutions, syrups, and other forms for various therapeutic areas comprising cardiovascular, gastro-intestinal, blood/body fluid, other metabolic, antibiotics, central nervous system, antiallergics, anti-cancer, urogenital organs and anus, chemotherapeutic and antineoplastic agents, respiratory system, etc., as well as vitamin preparations.

