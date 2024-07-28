Short Interest in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Increases By 111.1%

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 111.1% from the June 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF stock traded up $1.52 on Friday, reaching $27.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,170. The company has a market capitalization of $69.33 million, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.24. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a 52-week low of $18.24 and a 52-week high of $28.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.92.

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $0.1259 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This is a boost from Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%.

Institutional Trading of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 2,339.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 6,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 8,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter.

The Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (BLCN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Siren NASDAQ Blockchain Economy index. The fund tracks an index of global companies involved in developing, researching, or using blockchain technologies. BLCN was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Siren.

