Short Interest in SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) Increases By 17.6%

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,900 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the June 30th total of 46,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of SPI Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Get SPI Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SPI Energy

SPI Energy Stock Performance

About SPI Energy

SPI remained flat at $0.35 during trading on Friday. 67,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,140. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.56. SPI Energy has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $1.39.

(Get Free Report)

SPI Energy Co, Ltd. provides photovoltaic and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors in Australia, Japan, Italy, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Greece. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.