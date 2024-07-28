Short Interest in SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) Increases By 17.6%

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,900 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the June 30th total of 46,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of SPI Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.
SPI Energy Stock Performance
About SPI Energy
SPI Energy Co, Ltd. provides photovoltaic and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors in Australia, Japan, Italy, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Greece. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies.
