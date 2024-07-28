Short Interest in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII) Declines By 36.1%

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 36.1% from the June 30th total of 3,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 38,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SVII stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $11.14. 3,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,796. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.12 and a 200 day moving average of $11.01. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $10.59 and a fifty-two week high of $11.17.

Institutional Trading of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,178,000. Bulldog Investors LLP raised its position in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 505.2% during the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 490,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,301,000 after acquiring an additional 409,632 shares in the last quarter. Kim LLC lifted its stake in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Kim LLC now owns 510,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,714,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 575,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,217,000 after purchasing an additional 96,865 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

