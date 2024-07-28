Short Interest in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII) Declines By 36.1%

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2024

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVIIGet Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 36.1% from the June 30th total of 3,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 38,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SVII stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $11.14. 3,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,796. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.12 and a 200 day moving average of $11.01. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $10.59 and a fifty-two week high of $11.17.

Institutional Trading of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,178,000. Bulldog Investors LLP raised its position in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 505.2% during the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 490,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,301,000 after acquiring an additional 409,632 shares in the last quarter. Kim LLC lifted its stake in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Kim LLC now owns 510,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,714,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 575,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,217,000 after purchasing an additional 96,865 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II

(Get Free Report)

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.