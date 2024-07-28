Short Interest in SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF) Expands By 49.7%

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 536,300 shares, a growth of 49.7% from the June 30th total of 358,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 536.3 days.

SSAB AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SSAAF remained flat at $5.45 during trading on Friday. 2 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,900. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.53. SSAB AB has a 12-month low of $5.17 and a 12-month high of $8.23.

About SSAB AB (publ)

Featured Stories

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in Sweden, Finland, Rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and advanced high-strength steel products for steel and plate production.

