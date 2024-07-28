Short Interest in Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG) Increases By 41.7%

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the June 30th total of 1,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Stabilis Solutions Stock Performance
Stabilis Solutions stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.95. 1,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,284. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.13. Stabilis Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40. The stock has a market cap of $73.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.71 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.53.
Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Stabilis Solutions had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $19.77 million during the quarter.
Stabilis Solutions Company Profile
Stabilis Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an energy transition company, provides clean energy production, storage, transportation, and fueling solutions primarily using liquefied natural gas (LNG) to various end markets in North America. The company offers LNG solutions to customers in aerospace, agriculture, energy, industrial, marine bunkering, mining, pipeline, remote power, and utility markets.
