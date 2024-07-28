Short Interest in Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Rises By 85.2%

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 85.2% from the June 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 443,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Sun Hung Kai Properties Trading Up 3.6 %
SUHJY stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.96. The stock had a trading volume of 192,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,054. Sun Hung Kai Properties has a 1-year low of $8.35 and a 1-year high of $12.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.43.
Sun Hung Kai Properties Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sun Hung Kai Properties
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Is Crypto Cool Again? What Stocks You Should Be Watching
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
Receive News & Ratings for Sun Hung Kai Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Hung Kai Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.