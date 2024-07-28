Short Interest in Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM) Drops By 57.7%

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 360,900 shares, a drop of 57.7% from the June 30th total of 852,200 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Sunshine Biopharma Stock Performance
Sunshine Biopharma stock remained flat at $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,297. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average of $6.40. Sunshine Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.42.
Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBFM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sunshine Biopharma had a negative net margin of 15.29% and a negative return on equity of 17.95%. The business had revenue of $7.54 million for the quarter.
Sunshine Biopharma Company Profile
Sunshine Biopharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of life-saving medicines in various therapeutic areas, including oncology and antivirals in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Prescription Generic Pharmaceuticals and Nonprescription Over-The-Counter Products.
