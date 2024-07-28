Short Interest in TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP) Increases By 130.1%

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBPGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, a growth of 130.1% from the June 30th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 881,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TCBP stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. TC Biopharm has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $19.60.

Shares of TC Biopharm are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Monday, August 5th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, August 5th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, August 5th.

TC Biopharm (NASDAQ:TCBPGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.80) EPS for the quarter.

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immunotherapy products based on its allogeneic gamma delta T cell platform. Its product pipeline includes OmnImmune, an allogeneic unmodified gamma-delta T cell therapy product under Phase 2/3 trails for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and ImmuniStim, an unmodified cell therapy to treat viral infections as well as cancers.

