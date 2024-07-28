Short Interest in TCTM Kids IT Education Inc. (NASDAQ:TCTM) Declines By 46.3%

TCTM Kids IT Education Inc. (NASDAQ:TCTM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a drop of 46.3% from the June 30th total of 36,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCTM traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.11. 9,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,048. TCTM Kids IT Education has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of -0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.59.

TCTM Kids IT Education Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of IT-focused education services in Mainland China. It offers supplementary science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education programs to young children aged between three and eighteen through online teaching models and instructors from online or offline learning centers.

