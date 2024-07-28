Short Interest in Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) Increases By 67.9%

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a growth of 67.9% from the June 30th total of 10,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 34,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Theratechnologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Theratechnologies by 362.9% during the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,719,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915,906 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Theratechnologies during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in Theratechnologies by 362.5% during the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 906,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 710,551 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Theratechnologies by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 113,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 44,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Theratechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000.

Theratechnologies Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Theratechnologies stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,809. The company has a market cap of $66.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.43. Theratechnologies has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $3.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.44.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies ( NASDAQ:THTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.02 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Theratechnologies will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in heavily treatment-experienced adults with multidrug-resistant HIV-1 infection failing their current antiretroviral regimen.

