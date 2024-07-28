Short Interest in Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) Drops By 24.8%

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decrease of 24.8% from the June 30th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ TTNP opened at $5.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.65. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $13.97.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Titan Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States and internationally. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. It also develops TP-2021 in combination with ProNeura technology for the treatment of chronic pruritus, a severe and debilitating condition defined as itching of the skin lasting longer than six weeks; and Nalmefene implant program for the prevention of opioid relapse following detoxification of patients suffering opioid use disorder.

