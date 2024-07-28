Short Interest in VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Decreases By 20.7%

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the June 30th total of 18,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 67,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

VOC Energy Trust Price Performance

VOC Energy Trust stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,945. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.09 and its 200 day moving average is $5.95. The company has a market cap of $90.10 million, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.91. VOC Energy Trust has a 52-week low of $4.59 and a 52-week high of $10.65.

Get VOC Energy Trust alerts:

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. VOC Energy Trust had a return on equity of 107.07% and a net margin of 92.37%. The company had revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter.

VOC Energy Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. VOC Energy Trust’s payout ratio is currently 83.72%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VOC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 19,404 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 100,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 28,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VOC Energy Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $737,000.

About VOC Energy Trust

(Get Free Report)

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2021, its underlying properties had interests in 452.5 net producing wells and 51,147.2 net acres.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VOC Energy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOC Energy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.