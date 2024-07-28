Short Interest in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Drops By 20.8%

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the June 30th total of 2,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 676,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Vontier by 2.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 78,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vontier by 7.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,677,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,089,000 after acquiring an additional 109,933 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Vontier by 1.6% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 194,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Harvey Investment Co. LLC lifted its stake in Vontier by 292.3% in the second quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 46,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 34,300 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vontier in the second quarter worth about $187,000. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

VNT stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.24. 745,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.57. Vontier has a one year low of $28.84 and a one year high of $45.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.91.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Vontier had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 54.84%. The business had revenue of $755.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Vontier will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

