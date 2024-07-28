Short Interest in West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Expands By 153.3%

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a growth of 153.3% from the June 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

West Japan Railway Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of WJRYY stock opened at $18.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.03. West Japan Railway has a twelve month low of $17.52 and a twelve month high of $22.99.

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter. West Japan Railway had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Equities research analysts predict that West Japan Railway will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

About West Japan Railway

West Japan Railway Company provides railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Mobility, Retail, Real Estate, Travel and Regional Solutions, and Other segments. The Mobility segment provides passenger transportation, station operation and management, cleaning and maintenance, construction, machinery and equipment installation, rolling stock and other facility construction services, as well as engages in the railway operations and electric works.

