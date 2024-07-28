Short Interest in Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:CHPS) Expands By 100.0%

Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:CHPS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CHPS stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.89. 841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,574. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 million, a P/E ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 1.69. Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.71 and a fifty-two week high of $38.20.

Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $0.0725 dividend. This is an increase from Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st.

Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF (CHPS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of the companies involved semiconductor industry globally. The index screens securities based on various ESG criteria provided by Sustainalytics.

