Short Interest in Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF) Drops By 40.2%

Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 298,800 shares, a decline of 40.2% from the June 30th total of 499,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Yoshitsu Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Yoshitsu stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.31. Yoshitsu has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

About Yoshitsu

Yoshitsu Co, Ltd engages in the retail and wholesale of beauty, health, and other products. It offers beauty products, such as cosmetics comprising of foundation, powder, concealer, makeup remover, eyeliner, eye shadow, brow powder, brow pencil, mascara, lip gloss, lipstick, and nail polish; skin care products consisting of facial cleanser, whitening products, sun block, moisturizer, facial mask, eye mask, eye gel, and exfoliating; and cosmetic applicators, such as brush, puff, curler, hair iron, and shaver products.

