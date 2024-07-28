Short Interest in Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF) Drops By 40.2%

Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 298,800 shares, a decline of 40.2% from the June 30th total of 499,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Yoshitsu Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of Yoshitsu stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.31. Yoshitsu has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26.
About Yoshitsu
