Siacoin (SC) Price Up 3.9% This Week

Siacoin (SC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 28th. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Siacoin has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $317.34 million and approximately $6.85 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,363.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000192 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $425.27 or 0.00613216 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.07 or 0.00105365 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00008417 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00033141 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.06 or 0.00238006 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00047001 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.56 or 0.00068573 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
About Siacoin
Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,769,755,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,740,361,723 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech.
Siacoin Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
