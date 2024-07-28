Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SEMHF) Short Interest Update

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SEMHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,304,000 shares, a growth of 34.4% from the June 30th total of 1,713,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,094.5 days.
Siemens Healthineers Stock Performance
Shares of SEMHF remained flat at $57.36 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.87 and its 200 day moving average is $58.02. Siemens Healthineers has a 12-month low of $47.99 and a 12-month high of $63.19.
About Siemens Healthineers
