Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their market perform rating on shares of Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $105.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Signet Jewelers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $120.20.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SIG opened at $83.04 on Wednesday. Signet Jewelers has a 1-year low of $65.12 and a 1-year high of $112.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.73 and a 200-day moving average of $97.51.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.29. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Signet Jewelers’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

Insider Transactions at Signet Jewelers

In related news, insider Jamie Singleton sold 18,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $1,504,706.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,542,109.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Rebecca Wooters sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total transaction of $271,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,175,227.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jamie Singleton sold 18,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $1,504,706.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,542,109.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,439 shares of company stock worth $3,498,919. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter worth about $709,000. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 394,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,300,000 after buying an additional 118,275 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.