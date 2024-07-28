Silo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SILO) Short Interest Update

Silo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SILO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,000 shares, a growth of 30.6% from the June 30th total of 67,400 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Silo Pharma Stock Performance
Shares of Silo Pharma stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,960,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,505,898. Silo Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $4.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.65.
Silo Pharma (NASDAQ:SILO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Silo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 51.75% and a negative net margin of 4,992.30%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.
About Silo Pharma
Silo Pharma. Inc, a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company, develops traditional therapeutics and psychedelic medicine. Its lead program includes SPC-15, an intranasal drug targeting post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and stress-induced anxiety disorders; and SP-26, a ketamine-based loaded implant indicated for fibromyalgia and chronic pain relief.
