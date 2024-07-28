Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Position Lifted by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 57.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 317,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,399 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Simon Property Group worth $49,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 486 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $150.17 per share, for a total transaction of $72,982.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,001 shares in the company, valued at $8,259,500.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPG traded up $3.14 on Friday, hitting $152.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,032,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,743. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.78. The company has a market capitalization of $49.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.11 and a twelve month high of $158.50.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.50% and a net margin of 46.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 101.91%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

