SingularityNET Price Hits $0.64 on Major Exchanges (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 28th. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $771.16 million and $2.61 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for approximately $0.64 or 0.00000939 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded up 2.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00009645 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00008751 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67,807.25 or 1.00025163 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00011266 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00006820 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.94 or 0.00072161 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000036 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,376,451,173.9665115 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.54953543 USD and is down -13.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 263 active market(s) with $2,395,673.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

