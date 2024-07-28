Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Limited (OTCMKTS:SHKLY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in July

Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Limited (OTCMKTS:SHKLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Price Performance

Shares of Sinotruk (Hong Kong) stock remained flat at $116.45 during trading on Friday. Sinotruk has a one year low of $89.55 and a one year high of $140.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.55.

Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $6.0544 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This is a boost from Sinotruk (Hong Kong)’s previous dividend of $1.85. Sinotruk (Hong Kong)’s payout ratio is currently 18.11%.

About Sinotruk (Hong Kong)

Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of heavy-duty trucks (HDT), medium-heavy duty trucks, light duty trucks (LDT), buses, and related parts and components in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Heavy Duty Trucks, Light Duty Trucks and Others, Engines, and Finance.

