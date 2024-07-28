SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,254,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 949,570 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 9.41% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $742,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,158,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $725,794,000 after acquiring an additional 23,362 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.8% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,113,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,337,000 after acquiring an additional 8,865 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 47.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 986,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,211,000 after acquiring an additional 319,071 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 809,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,588,000 after purchasing an additional 165,067 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 798,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,724,000 after purchasing an additional 102,207 shares during the period.

Shares of SITE traded up $3.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.50. 489,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.36. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.60 and a 12-month high of $188.01. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.09.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.22). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $904.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

SITE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $129.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.11.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

