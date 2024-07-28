SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Shares Bought by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.45% of SJW Group worth $8,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SJW. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 18.9% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,331,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,368,000 after acquiring an additional 211,638 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SJW Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,659,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SJW Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,465,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,136,000 after acquiring an additional 78,289 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in SJW Group by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 474,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,015,000 after acquiring an additional 66,238 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SJW Group during the first quarter valued at about $3,202,000. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SJW Group alerts:

SJW Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SJW traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.87. 171,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,178. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.26 and its 200-day moving average is $56.73. SJW Group has a one year low of $51.17 and a one year high of $72.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

SJW Group Announces Dividend

SJW Group ( NYSE:SJW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. SJW Group had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $149.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.60 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that SJW Group will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SJW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on SJW Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SJW

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Craig J. Patla sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $77,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,546. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.