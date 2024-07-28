Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 73.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,067 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,795 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 790.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin purchased 11,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $90.00 per share, with a total value of $1,002,780.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,373,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $49,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Liam Griffin purchased 11,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $90.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,373,770. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,337 shares of company stock worth $2,399,797. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.14.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

SWKS stock opened at $116.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 5.19. The firm has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.98. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.06 and a 1 year high of $120.86.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.13%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

