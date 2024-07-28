Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Short Interest Update

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,080,000 shares, an increase of 35.1% from the June 30th total of 3,020,000 shares. Approximately 19.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 520,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days.

NASDAQ SNBR traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.73. 341,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,120. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.78. Sleep Number has a 52-week low of $8.13 and a 52-week high of $39.65.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $470.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.17 million. Analysts forecast that Sleep Number will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNBR. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sleep Number in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Sleep Number by 250.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Sleep Number by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Sleep Number by 345.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Sleep Number in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides smart adjustable bases under the FlextFit brand, and smart beds under the Climate 360 name.

