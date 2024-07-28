SLERF Hits One Day Trading Volume of $21.30 Million (SLERF)

SLERF (SLERF) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. One SLERF token can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000376 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, SLERF has traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. SLERF has a total market capitalization of $127.97 million and $21.30 million worth of SLERF was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About SLERF

SLERF’s total supply is 499,997,750 tokens. SLERF’s official Twitter account is @slerfsol. SLERF’s official website is www.slerf.wtf/raids.

Buying and Selling SLERF

According to CryptoCompare, “SLERF (SLERF) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. SLERF has a current supply of 499,997,750. The last known price of SLERF is 0.25730508 USD and is down -8.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $29,211,579.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.slerf.wtf/raids.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SLERF directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SLERF should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SLERF using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

