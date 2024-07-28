SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SLM worth $3,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in SLM by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SLM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SLM by 1,373.3% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in SLM by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of SLM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SLM stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $22.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,919,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832,806. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.17. SLM Co. has a twelve month low of $12.26 and a twelve month high of $23.95.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $783.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.97 million. SLM had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 24.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is 13.75%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SLM shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on SLM from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on SLM from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

