SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Wedbush

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for SLM’s FY2024 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SLM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on SLM from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on SLM from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of SLM opened at $22.73 on Thursday. SLM has a 52-week low of $12.26 and a 52-week high of $23.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.27 and its 200-day moving average is $20.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.17.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $783.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.97 million. SLM had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 24.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SLM will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is 13.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLM in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,785,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in SLM by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 39,519 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its stake in SLM by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 594,514 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,954,000 after buying an additional 97,442 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SLM by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 593,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,926,000 after buying an additional 220,154 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in SLM by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 64,514 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 28,236 shares during the period. 98.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

