Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Short Interest Update

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 67.3% from the June 30th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of SMGZY stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,929. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.21. Smiths Group has a 12 month low of $18.49 and a 12 month high of $23.27.

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company in Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four divisions: John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

