SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMX) Short Interest Up 162.3% in July

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,100 shares, an increase of 162.3% from the June 30th total of 37,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

SMX (Security Matters) Public Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMX traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.79. 59,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. SMX has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $285.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.13.

Get SMX (Security Matters) Public alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SMX (Security Matters) Public

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SMX (Security Matters) Public stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 303,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 10.41% of SMX (Security Matters) Public as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SMX (Security Matters) Public

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of track and trace technologies for various industries. It owns and commercializes technology to mark various objects, such as solid, liquid, or gas allowing identification, circularity, proof of authenticity, tracking supply chain movements, and quality assurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SMX (Security Matters) Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMX (Security Matters) Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.