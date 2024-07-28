Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 18.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,892,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435,282 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $305,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 94,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,751,000 after buying an additional 4,493 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Snowflake by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 53,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,670,000 after acquiring an additional 6,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Snowflake by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNOW. Mizuho cut their price objective on Snowflake from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.31.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNOW traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,377,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,308,795. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.60 and a 1-year high of $237.72. The stock has a market cap of $43.19 billion, a PE ratio of -46.07 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.86.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $828.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.95 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.99% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. Sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total value of $121,247.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,247 shares in the company, valued at $607,236.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total transaction of $71,596.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,222 shares in the company, valued at $8,112,014.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 848 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total transaction of $121,247.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,247 shares in the company, valued at $607,236.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 533,460 shares of company stock worth $66,963,450. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Featured Articles

