Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 56.3% from the June 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of SOHON traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,980. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.41. Sotherly Hotels has a 1-year low of $18.47 and a 1-year high of $25.08.

Sotherly Hotels Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.5156 per share. This is a positive change from Sotherly Hotels’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.09%.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

