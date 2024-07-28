Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) Short Interest Down 33.3% in July

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFBC. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Sound Financial Bancorp by 7.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC lifted its position in Sound Financial Bancorp by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 407,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,911,000 after buying an additional 28,845 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. lifted its position in Sound Financial Bancorp by 211.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 17,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 12,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sound Financial Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $250,000. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sound Financial Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SFBC remained flat at $42.80 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 57 shares, compared to its average volume of 298. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $109.57 million, a PE ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.66. Sound Financial Bancorp has a 52-week low of $33.72 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.54 and a 200 day moving average of $40.42.

Sound Financial Bancorp Announces Dividend

Sound Financial Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SFBC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.56 million during the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 10.54%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Sound Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.62%.

About Sound Financial Bancorp

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

