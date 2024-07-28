Sound Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SOGP) Short Interest Up 71.4% in July

Sound Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SOGP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 71.4% from the June 30th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Sound Group Stock Performance

Sound Group stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,745. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 million, a P/E ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.67. Sound Group has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $9.01.

About Sound Group

Sound Group Inc operates as an audio-centric social and entertainment company. It focuses on building audio platform to connect and communicate. The company, through its product portfolio and in-house technologies, caters to user interest in audio entertainment and social networking. The company was formerly known as LIZHI INC.

