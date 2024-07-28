South Star Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF) Short Interest Update

South Star Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 55.6% from the June 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

South Star Battery Metals Trading Up 10.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:STSBF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.44. 6,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,394. South Star Battery Metals has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.46.

Get South Star Battery Metals alerts:

About South Star Battery Metals

(Get Free Report)

Read More

South Star Battery Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Brazil. It owns 100% interest in the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,316 hectares located in Bahia State, Brazil; and 75% interest in the Alabama Graphite Project that cover an area of approximately 500 acres located in Coosa County Alabama, USA.

Receive News & Ratings for South Star Battery Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Star Battery Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.