Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,900 shares, a growth of 76.4% from the June 30th total of 40,200 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 23,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Lynn J. Joyce sold 2,000 shares of Southern States Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,644.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern States Bancshares

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSBK. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in Southern States Bancshares by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 732,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,443,000 after acquiring an additional 166,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in shares of Southern States Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $4,099,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 10.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 3.7% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 24,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Southern States Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:SSBK traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.00. 26,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,880. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $294.03 million, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.22. Southern States Bancshares has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $34.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.27 and a 200 day moving average of $26.16.

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.11. Southern States Bancshares had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The business had revenue of $42.38 million for the quarter.

Southern States Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Southern States Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Southern States Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Southern States Bancshares Company Profile

Southern States Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. The company provides various deposit products, such as savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits.

