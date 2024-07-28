SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Short Interest Update

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,300 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the June 30th total of 56,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 231,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other SPAR Group news, major shareholder Robert G/ Brown sold 15,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $32,074.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,138,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,621,310.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Williams H. Bartels sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,709,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,477,706.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robert G/ Brown sold 15,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $32,074.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,138,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,621,310.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,019,901 shares of company stock worth $1,844,717 over the last 90 days. 59.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SPAR Group stock. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. IAM Advisory LLC owned 0.06% of SPAR Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 9.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPAR Group stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.99. The stock had a trading volume of 110,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,659. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. SPAR Group has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $3.12. The firm has a market cap of $48.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.57.

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $68.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.00 million. SPAR Group had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 3.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that SPAR Group will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and brand marketing services in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers merchandising and marketing services, such as resets and cut-ins; price and inventory audits; stock replenishment and rotation services; out of stock management; promotional event setup; and display management, as well as category management and set up services comprising category and product resets; planogram maintenance; display and shelf services; and point of purchase installation and management.

