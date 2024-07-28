SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Short Interest Update

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 814,500 shares, a decrease of 23.2% from the June 30th total of 1,060,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 267,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SpartanNash by 11.2% in the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 45,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SpartanNash by 2.2% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 34,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 753.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 10,219 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 5,317.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

SpartanNash Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPTN traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.79. 155,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,424. SpartanNash has a 52 week low of $17.74 and a 52 week high of $24.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.41.

SpartanNash Increases Dividend

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.218 dividend. This is a boost from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of SpartanNash from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPTN

About SpartanNash

(Get Free Report)

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.