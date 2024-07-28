SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Acquired by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 679.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,267 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 187,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,851,000 after buying an additional 32,917 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 123.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 168,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,827,000 after buying an additional 93,111 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 253.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 7,799 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Finally, Myriad Asset Management US LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,661,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.23. 19,226,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,544,030. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $37.66 and a 1 year high of $59.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.28. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

