Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) PT Raised to $460.00 at Pivotal Research

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Pivotal Research from $400.00 to $460.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Pivotal Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SPOT. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank upgraded Spotify Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $353.15.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPOT

Spotify Technology Trading Down 2.1 %

SPOT opened at $321.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $310.88 and a 200 day moving average of $277.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Spotify Technology has a 12 month low of $129.23 and a 12 month high of $346.23. The firm has a market cap of $64.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -480.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.59.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.25. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.69) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 9,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Spotify Technology by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 640.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.