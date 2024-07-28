SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.830-0.840 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $157.6 million-$158.6 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $157.0 million. SPS Commerce also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.630-3.660 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on SPS Commerce from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on SPS Commerce from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on SPS Commerce from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $216.25.

SPS Commerce Stock Up 1.6 %

SPS Commerce stock traded up $3.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $209.00. 282,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,100. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.10. SPS Commerce has a twelve month low of $151.96 and a twelve month high of $218.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 114.21 and a beta of 0.85.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Philip Soran sold 2,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.79, for a total transaction of $491,838.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,879,553.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Philip Soran sold 2,390 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.79, for a total transaction of $491,838.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,879,553.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Burr Ramsey sold 6,567 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.90, for a total transaction of $1,273,341.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,728 shares in the company, valued at $2,855,759.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,242 shares of company stock valued at $2,422,377. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Featured Articles

