Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,800 shares, a growth of 156.6% from the June 30th total of 27,200 shares. Approximately 10.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 86,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Staffing 360 Solutions Stock Up 4.6 %

STAF traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.28. 166,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,307. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.74 and its 200 day moving average is $3.00. Staffing 360 Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $9.90.

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The business services provider reported ($5.69) EPS for the quarter. Staffing 360 Solutions had a negative net margin of 13.94% and a negative return on equity of 551.45%. The business had revenue of $41.44 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Staffing 360 Solutions will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Staffing 360 Solutions

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. It provides temporary contractors, and permanent placement services. The company focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology, engineering, administration, and commercial disciplines.

