Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) Short Interest Update

Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a growth of 137.9% from the June 30th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Standard Bank Group Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of SGBLY traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.06. The company had a trading volume of 10,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,594. Standard Bank Group has a 52-week low of $8.69 and a 52-week high of $12.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.48.
Standard Bank Group Company Profile
