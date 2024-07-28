Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target Increased to C$131.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Stantec (TSE:STN – Free Report) (NYSE:STN) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$128.00 to C$131.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

STN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$130.00 to C$132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. National Bankshares upped their target price on Stantec from C$126.00 to C$128.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Stantec from C$123.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Stantec from C$119.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$121.08.

Stantec Stock Performance

Shares of STN opened at C$118.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$113.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$112.21. The stock has a market cap of C$13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.54, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Stantec has a one year low of C$82.50 and a one year high of C$120.65.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.36 billion. Stantec had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 13.32%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stantec will post 4.2953046 earnings per share for the current year.

Stantec Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is 27.18%.

Insider Transactions at Stantec

In other Stantec news, Director Catherine Margaret Schefer purchased 605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$114.22 per share, with a total value of C$69,102.50. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

