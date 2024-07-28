Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,700 Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Dollar General by 1,984.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 115,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,745,000 after purchasing an additional 110,258 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $384,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $161.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.86.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of Dollar General stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,577,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,407,047. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.95. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $101.09 and a one year high of $173.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.43.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

